QR Code Payments Soar in China but Face Challenges Elsewhere

A new study from Juniper Research has found that nearly 2.1 billion consumers worldwide will use a mobile wallet to make a payment or send money in 2019, up by nearly 30% on the 1.6 billion recorded at the end of 2017.

The study claimed that while contactless card payments were far more prevalent than NFC mobile payments in many markets, leading wallets were seeking to redress the balance by enabling both online and offline options. Meanwhile, a number of wallets, including Orange in France, have augmented payments offerings with banking services in a bid to deliver a holistic financial portfolio for consumers.

PayPal, Alipay Top Juniper Leaderboard

The report, Mobile Wallets: Service Provider Analysis, Market Opportunities Forecasts 2018-2022, also assessed the capabilities and prospects of nearly 20 leading mobile wallets. It concluded that PayPal, which has begun offering contactless payments instore in the US, had the greatest opportunities to develop a converged wallet on a worldwide basis, closely followed by China's Alipay

Leading Global Mobile Wallet Providers, Juniper Leaderboard, 2018

1. PayPal

2. Alipay

3. Weixin Pay/WeChat Pay

Security Issues Likely to Restrict QR Code Opportunities

The report also argued that while QR code-based instore payments had seen astonishing levels of adoption in China, successful use cases in Europe and North America were likely to be limited to 'closed loop' wallets such as those deployed by Starbucks and WalMart

According to the research, greater security offered by NFC-based wallets, which include tokenised credentials and, increasingly, biometric authentication, make them more attractive to both consumers and merchants.

As research author Dr Windsor Holden observed, "QR code-based payments are likely to have significant growth in markets such as India and sub-Saharan Africa, due to negligible implementation costs. However, their greater susceptibility to alteration to include viruses and phishing scams is likely to act as a major deterrent elsewhere"

Juniper Research is acknowledged as the leading analyst house in the digital commerce and fintech sector, delivering pioneering research into payments, banking and financial services for over a decade.

