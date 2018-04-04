

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks ended mixed on Wednesday as investors braced for China's countermeasures against U.S. tariffs on Chinese products worth about $50 billion focusing on high-tech items.



Beijing has immediately vowed to impose measures of the 'same strength' against U.S. goods, fueling fears that escalating trade worries could hurt global growth.



Traders also awaited cues from Friday's U.S. employment report as well as a slew of U.S. reports on private sector employment, service sector activity, factory orders and international trade due this week amid expectations for further monetary policy tightening.



China's Shanghai Composite index gave up initial gains to end down 5.52 points or 0.18 percent at 3,131.11 ahead of the Tomb-sweeping holiday break. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was down 1.87 percent at 29,614 in late trade.



Japanese shares ended higher in choppy trade as gains in automakers offset declines in technology shares. The Nikkei average swung between gains and losses before finishing 0.13 percent higher at 21,319.55. The broader Topix index closed up 0.14 percent at 1,706.13.



Honda Motor rose 1.3 percent, Mazda Motor added 1.4 percent and Mitsubishi Motors gained 2.1 percent after reporting strong U.S. sales figures. Tech stocks continued to come under selling pressure, with Advantest, Tokyo Electron and TDK losing 2-3 percent.



On the data front, Japan's service sector continued to expand in March, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed with a services PMI score of 50.9, down from 51.7 in February.



Australian shares recouped early losses to end modestly higher, snapping a three-session losing streak. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index ended up 9.50 points or 0.17 percent at 5,761.40 while the broader All Ordinaries index finished marginally higher at 5,863.70.



Banks Commonwealth, NAB and Westpac rose between 0.3 percent and 0.8 percent as the Aussie dollar rose after the release of encouraging retail sales figures.



Retail sales advanced a seasonally adjusted 0.6 percent sequentially in February, beating expectations for a 0.3 percent gain. However, separate reports on consumer confidence and building approvals disappointed investors.



Mining giants BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto ended on a flat note while gold miner Newcrest dropped 1.5 percent. Biotechnology company CSL advanced 1.2 percent.



Seoul stocks tumbled amid selling by foreign investors as trade tensions flared between the United States and China. The benchmark Kospi slumped 34.37 points or 1.41 percent to 2,408.06 after Trump's announcement of 25 percent tariffs on $50 billion worth imports from China.



Hyundai group shares bucked the weak trend after U.S. hedge fund Elliott called for better corporate governance. Hyundai Motor rallied 3 percent, Kia Motors advanced 2.5 percent and Hyundai Mobis climbed 3.5 percent.



New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 68.15 points or 0.82 percent to 8,398.08, with A2 Milk shares rising as much as 5.3 percent.



Singapore's Straits Times index was down 0.8 percent. The country's private sector continued to expand in March, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from Nikkei revealed.



Benchmark indexes in India, Indonesia, Malaysia and Taiwan were down between half a percent and 0.8 percent.



U.S. stocks rose overnight as Tesla, Amazon and other tech companies rebounded after recent sharp losses. The Dow rallied 1.7 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 1 percent and the S&P 500 added 1.3 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX