The Irish renewable energy supplier, which is already active in the residential and commercial solar business, has agreed to acquire a 40% stake in rooftop PV installer, Activ8 Solar Energies.Ireland-based SSE Airtricity, the renewable arm of Scottish and Southern Energy Group, has agreed to acquire a 40% interest in Irish residential and commercial solar installer, Activ8 Solar Energies. The agreement includes the option for SSE Airtricity to buy another 10% stake in the company, two years after the closing of the deal, which must now be approved by Ireland's Competition and Consumer Protection ...

