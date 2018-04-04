sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 04.04.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 577 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

14,685 Euro		+0,03
+0,20 %
WKN: 881905 ISIN: GB0007908733 Ticker-Symbol: SCT 
Aktie:
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
SSE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SSE PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,477
14,71
11:34
14,565
14,70
11:34
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SSE PLC
SSE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SSE PLC14,685+0,20 %