

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The euro gained ground against its most major counterparts in early European deals on Wednesday.



The euro advanced to 1.1772 against the Swiss franc, 1.2295 against the greenback and 0.8734 against the pound, from its early lows of 1.1753, 1.2257 and 0.8715, respectively.



The euro recovered to 1.5776 against the loonie, 1.6037 against the aussie and 1.6897 against the kiwi, from its previous low of 1.5676, near 2-week low of 1.5919 and more than a 3-week low of 1.6814, respectively.



The next possible resistance for the euro is seen around 1.20 against the franc, 1.25 against the greenback, 0.89 against the pound, 1.60 against the loonie, 1.62 against the aussie and 1.72 against the kiwi.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX