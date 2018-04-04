Italian direct insurer expands Guidewire usage to enhance operational efficiency and customer service

VERTI Assicurazioni S.p.A. (VERTI), a leading provider of direct insurance in the Italian market, and Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE: GWRE), a provider of software products to general insurers, today announced that VERTI has selected additional Guidewire Core and Data products to help modernize and transform its business.

The substantial investment in supplementary Guidewire products confirms VERTI Italy's key role in the MAPFRE Group, a global insurance company with a worldwide presence, more than 36,000 professionals, and 37 million clients. VERTI is an innovative direct insurer created for a new generation of consumers for whom it simplifies lives with a complete range of products (cars motorcycles home insurances) and smart, transparent, reliable and customized services.

VERTI sought a technology vendor with a demonstrable best practice track record to underpin its business transformation programme, and their successful deployment of Guidewire ClaimCenter was a significant driver in this decision. The company plans to implement its additional Guidewire products initially for all new business, and for existing business at renewal.

"The flexibility and agility afforded by the Guidewire products will support us in transforming our business to meet the needs of our customers and employees," said Enrique Flores-Calderon, CEO, VERTI. "With an integrated and configurable suite of products we look forward to improved operational effectiveness, and to being able to provide enhanced customer service.

Guidewire Core and Data products will enable VERTI to: deliver new systems functionality, using modern processes and interfaces; grow business through enhanced product and pricing modelling; ensure a better informed, single customer view that will support enriched customer service; and offer customers consistent and flexible omni-channel service delivery.

"I look forward to our systems being integrated on a unified platform," added Farhad Sabzevari, IT Processes Director, VERTI. "This will allow us to reduce IT costs while increasing efficiency, a very important strategic goal for our business.

"We are pleased that VERTI has extended its selection of Guidewire technology," said Keith Stonell, Managing Director, EMEA, Guidewire. "We certainly admire their focused approach to transforming and modernizing their systems, while providing customers with innovative, flexible, and responsive services

In addition to its prior deployment of Guidewire ClaimCenter, the Italian insurer has now selected Guidewire PolicyCenter, Guidewire Client Data Management, Guidewire Rating Management, and Guidewire BillingCenter, as its policy administration, underwriting, client data, rating, and billing management platform. It has also selected Guidewire DataHub as its enterprise data management solution.

About VERTI

VERTI is a part of the MAPFRE Group, a global insurance company with a worldwide presence. It is the benchmark insurer in the Spanish market and the largest Spanish multinational insurance group in the world. The company is the main multinational insurer in Latin America and is among the Top 5 largest Non-Life European insurers by premium volume. MAPFRE employs more than 36,000 professionals and services 37 million clients around the world. In 2017 MAPFRE's revenues totaled almost 28 billion euros, and net earnings were 701 million euros.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire delivers the software that general insurers need to adapt and succeed in a time of rapid industry change. We combine three elements core operations, data and analytics, and digital engagement into a technology platform that enhances insurers' ability to engage and empower their customers and employees. More than 300 general insurers around the world have selected Guidewire. For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com. Follow us on twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

