Creative Teaching Press Gives Free Books to Children Worldwide

Learn To Read: Buy One, Gift One! program makes its international debut at London Book Fair from 4/10 to 4/12

CYPRESS, California, April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Family-owned supplemental educational publisher Creative Teaching Press (CTP) announces today the international launch of its exciting new Learn to Read: Buy One, Gift One! Program, an initiative to promote literacy and encourage the love of reading in children worldwide.CTP's mission for this program is to gift a book to a deserving child each time a Learn to Read book is purchased. To find out more, please schedule an appointment with Jim Connelly at London Book Fair by contacting Bunny Benson at bunny.benson@creativeteaching.com or stop by the Stand 1B10 on April 10th at 4:00 p.m. for a cocktail reception.

"We believe literacy is a critical right for every child, regardless of culture, background, or circumstances," said Jim Connelly, CTP President and CEO. "Sharing the gift of reading will enrich the lives of children and build their self-confidence," he added.

Studies show that early exposure to books helps young children learn language and literacy skills-the very foundation of academic success. In underserved neighborhoods, books can be hard to come by, which adversely affects the education and lives of children in these environments. Benefits of book ownership for children can be life-changing, potentially shaping choices they make and leading to greater odds of success and achievement. CTP's Learn to Read: Buy One, Gift One! program provides literacy access to these at-risk children.

The Learn to Read stories were designed to engage young children through loveable characters, charming story lines, and teacher-written text that provides the utmost support to developing readers. The best-selling book series has earned critical acclaim from educators and parents worldwide, and has received awards from Creative Child Magazine, Dr. Toy, Mom's Choice, and more!

CTP will distribute free Learn to Read books to accredited, approved organizations working with children in underserved and at-risk communities. Book recipient applications are available at www.giftlearntoread.com.

The Learn to Read: Buy One, Gift One! program makes its international debut at the London Book Fair from 4/10 to 4/12 in Stand 1B10. In addition, the program will be at Book Expo America and Book Con in New York City from 5/31 to 6/3 in Booth #1611.

About Creative Teaching Press

Creative Teaching Press is a family-owned supplemental educational publisher for children ages 3-14 (grades PreK-8). CTP is a recognized leader in the educational industry and offers a wide variety of classroom learning décor and research-based, teacher-tested products. CTP publishes an assortment of learning resources for teachers and parents in a variety of subject areas, including phonics, reading, writing, math, science, and social studies. CTP celebrates more than five decades of providing parents and teachers from around the world with high-quality learning materials. For more information about Creative Teaching Press, visit www.creativeteaching.com.