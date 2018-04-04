

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 5.00 am ET Wednesday, Eurostat is slated to issue euro area unemployment and inflation figures for March. Inflation is forecast to rise to 1.4 percent in March from 1.2 percent in February.



Ahead of these data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the greenback, franc and the pound, it dropped against the yen.



The euro was worth 130.52 against the yen, 1.1770 against the franc, 0.8732 against the pound and 1.2297 against the greenback at 4:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX