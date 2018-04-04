

BENTONVILLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon.com Inc is likely to make a rival offer to buy Indian e-commerce firm Flipkart Online Services Pvt., which is in deal talks with Walmart Inc, Mint newspaper reported.



The report said, citing people with knowledge of the matter, that Amazon held early exploratory talks to buy major stake in India's biggest online retailer Flipkart, but a deal with Walmart is more likely.



Meanwhile, the probability of a deal with Amazon is said to be very low for concerns of monopoly issues as Flipkart and Amazon dominate the e-commerce market in India.



Reuters reported in February that Walmart is in talks to buy over 40 percent of Flipkart, founded by former Amazon employees Sachin Bansal and Binny Bansal.



Amazon, which expands into online grocery delivery, has committed to investing $5 billion in India.



