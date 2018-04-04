London stocks were little changed in early trade on Wednesday despite a recovery on Wall Street overnight, amid ongoing concerns about a trade war. At 0830 BST, the FTSE 100 was flat at 7,032.60, while the pound was steady against the dollar at 1.4057 and 0.1% firmer versus the euro at 1.1467. The muted tone in London came after the Trump administration unveiled on Tuesday a list of around $50bn in Chinese electronics, aerospace and machinery products that it plans to target with steep tariffs. ...

