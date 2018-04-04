Tile specialist Topps Tiles was under the cosh on Wednesday as it posted a jump in first-half sales but a drop in quarterly like-for-like sales. In a trading update for the 26 weeks to the end of March, the company said total revenue rose to £109.4m from £106.6m, while LFL revenue was up 0.6%. However, trading in the second quarter slowed down, with LFL sales 2.2% lower due to inclement weather in February and March, an earlier Easter and "a softening of the underlying market". LFL sales in ...

