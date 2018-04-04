Tullow Oil and exploration and development company United Oil and Gas have begun seismic acquisition programme at their Walton Morant asset in Jamaica. Seismic acquisition at the Walton-Morant licence, operated by Tullow's Jamaican subsidiary, began when the Polarcus Adira, a vessel contracted to acquire 2,250 square kilometres of 3D seismic, arrived in Kingston on 23 March which, after a quick turnaround, departed for deployment on 25 March before successfully starting its data acquisition on ...

