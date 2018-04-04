

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks extended losses from the previous session on Wednesday as trade tensions simmered, with investors awaiting China's reaction to the list of new tariffs announced by the Trump administration.



A stronger euro also weighed on markets ahead of Eurozone unemployment and inflation figures for March due today.



The benchmark DAX was down as much as 140 points or 1.17 percent at 11,862 in opening deals after declining 0.8 percent in the previous session.



Deutsche Bank shares dropped 1.3 percent. The bank announced that its Supervisory Board will submit a proposal to the AGM for four new representatives of the shareholders to be elected to the Supervisory Board.



