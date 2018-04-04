Fidelity Asian Values Plc - Total Voting Rights

4 April 2018

FIDELITY ASIAN VALUES PLC

LEI: 54930094CXNYINSNOQ96

TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

This announcement is made in accordance with DTR 5.6.

During the month of March 2018, Fidelity Asian Values PLC ("the Company') did not repurchase any ordinary shares for cancellation or into Treasury. No ordinary shares were issued.

As at 31 March 2018, Fidelity Asian Values PLC's issued share capital consists of 68,669,402 ordinary shares with voting rights. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in Fidelity Asian Values PLC is 68,669,402.

The above figure (68,669,402) may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, Fidelity Asian Values PLC under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Natalia de Sousa

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

01737 836869