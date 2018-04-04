

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks fell on Wednesday as trade tensions simmered, with investors awaiting China's reaction to the list of new tariffs announced by the Trump administration.



A stronger euro also weighed on markets ahead of Eurozone unemployment and inflation figures for March due today.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 24 points or 0.47 percent at 5,127 in opening deals after closing 0.3 percent lower the previous day.



Air France KLM shares declined 1.3 percent. Expedia Group, one of world's largest travel platforms, confirmed that its leisure and corporate customers in all European markets (including the UK and Switzerland) will not be charged the Distribution Surcharge levied on Air France, KLM and Hop! flights.



Beverage company Remy Cointreau rose half a percent after restructuring its executive committee.



