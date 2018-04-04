

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Eurozone inflation accelerated in March largely on food prices, flash data from Eurostat showed Wednesday.



Inflation rose to 1.4 percent in March from 1.1 percent in February. A similar higher rate was last seen in December.



Inflation continues to stay below the European Central Bank's target of 'below, but close to 2 percent'.



At the same time, core inflation that excludes energy, food, alcohol and tobacco, held steady at 1 percent in March.



Among main components, food, alcohol and tobacco price growth doubled to 2.2 percent from 1 percent in February. Cost of services rose 1.5 percent, faster than February's 1.3 percent increase.



Meanwhile, energy prices climbed at a slower pace of 2 percent after rising 2.1 percent. Similarly, growth in non-energy industrial goods prices eased to 0.2 percent from 0.6 percent.



