

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The euro area unemployment rate declined in February to the lowest since late 2008, data from Eurostat revealed Wednesday.



The jobless rate fell to 8.5 percent in February from 8.6 percent in January. This was the lowest since December 2008 and in line with expectations.



The number of unemployed decreased by 141,000 from the previous month to 13.916 million in March.



The youth unemployment rate came in at 17.7 percent in February, unchanged from January.



The jobless rate in the EU28 dropped marginally to 7.1 percent from 7.2 percent in the previous month.



