Blancco Technology Group Names Tech Industry Veteran Matt Jones as Chief Executive Officer

Jones set to guide the company through next phase of growth and development

ATLANTA and LONDON, April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Blancco Technology Group(LON: BLTG), the de facto standard in data erasure and mobile device diagnostics, has announced that Matt Jones, tech industry veteran, has been named the company's Chief Executive Officer, taking over from interim CEO Simon Herrick as planned. In this role, Matt will help the business capitalize on developing markets and growing to meet its full potential.

Prior to Blancco, Matt was the CEO of E8 Security, a pioneer in behavioral intelligence and cybersecurity. Matt has been Executive Chairman at InterAct, a leading cloud-based software provider for public safety, CEO at CloudShield Technologies, a provider of cybersecurity solutions and CEO at Allocity, a software company concentrating on storage management. He has also held senior executive roles at Excite@Home, Sprint and AT&T.

"Blancco is truly an industry leader in data erasure and diagnostics, which are incredibly important aspects of data compliance and cybersecurity that companies of all sizes need to take into consideration," commented Matt. "We have incredible customers, a strong Board of Directors and a great opportunity to capitalize on a healthy market, and I look forward to leading Blancco on to continued success."

Matt has broad experience with both private equity backed and public companies. Specializing in the technology sector, he is a recognized leader with a successful track record of developing and overseeing the execution of growth strategies for companies in security, storage and communications.

To get to know Matt further, please visit www.blancco.com and watch his video interview featured on the company homepage.

About Blancco Technology Group

Blancco Technology Group (AIM: BLTG) is the de facto standard in data erasure and mobile device diagnostics. The Blancco Data Eraser solutions provide thousands of organizations with an absolute line of defense against costly security breaches, as well as verification of regulatory compliance through a 100% tamper-proof audit trail. Our data erasure solutions have been tested, certified, approved and recommended by 18 governing bodies around the world. No other security firm can boast this level of compliance with the most rigorous requirements set by government agencies, legal authorities and independent testing laboratories.

The Blancco Mobile Diagnostics solutions enable mobile network operators, retailers and insurers to easily, quickly and accurately identify and resolve performance issues on their customers' mobile devices. As a result, mobile service providers can spend less time dealing with technical issues and, in turn, reduce the quantity of NTF returns, save on operational costs and increase customer satisfaction.

For more information, visit our website atwww.blancco.com.

