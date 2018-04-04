PPC Partners today announced the acquisition of C.H. Guenther Son Inc. (CHG), a leading producer of branded and private-label food products for foodservice, quick-serve restaurants, club and retail customers around the globe. The acquisition was led by PPC Partners in partnership with co-investors and management who will continue to lead the company.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180404005379/en/

Headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, CHG was founded in 1851 by German immigrant Carl Hilmar Guenther and has been continuously owned by Guenther family members since its founding. The family-owned company is a leader in the manufacturing and marketing of a wide variety of grain-based and seasoning products, including artisan breads, buns, rolls, biscuits, gravy mixes, frozen appetizers, spices and desserts. The company employs more than 2,500 people in 19 SQF level 3 food manufacturing locations in the U.S., Canada and Western Europe.

"For over 166 years, C.H. Guenther has provided innovative products with excellent customer service to leading global customers. We're excited to partner with a group like PPC Partners that shares our values and commitment to employees, customers and suppliers," said Dale Tremblay, CEO of C.H. Guenther. The company will continue to maintain its headquarter offices and Technical Service Center in San Antonio.

"CHG is a clear market leader with an outstanding management team," said Tony Pritzker, chairman and CEO of PPC Partners. "Combining our flexible capital base and industry knowledge with this management team will enable the company to generate new opportunities for growth while continuing the family legacy."

"CHG has a long history of partnering with customers to provide iconic and high-quality products and services. We are delighted to partner with Dale Tremblay, CEO, and his team for the next chapter of CHG's growth, both through organic initiatives and accretive acquisitions," said Michael Nelson, PPC Partners investment partner. "We believe CHG represents an excellent platform for us to accelerate our investment in the food manufacturing sector."

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About PPC Partners

PPC Partners acquires and operates North America-based middle-market companies with leading positions in the manufactured products, services and healthcare sectors. Led by Tony Pritzker and the former investment and operating professionals of Pritzker Group Private Capital, the firm's differentiated, long-duration capital base allows for efficient decision-making, broad flexibility with transaction structure and investment horizon, and alignment with all stakeholders. PPC Partners builds businesses for the long term and is an ideal partner for entrepreneur- and family-owned companies. For more information, visit PPCPartners.com.

About C.H. Guenther Son Inc.

San Antonio, Texas-headquartered C.H. Guenther Son, Inc. was founded in Texas in 1851 by German immigrant Carl Hilmar Guenther. The company employs over 2,500 people in 19 SQF level 3 food manufacturing locations in the U.S., Canada and Western Europe. C.H. Guenther produces a variety of branded and private-label food products for foodservice, quick-serve restaurants, club and retail customers. Brands of the company include Pioneer gravies, seasonings and baking products, Morrison mixes, Tribeca Oven artisan breads, Sun-Bird Asian seasonings, Cuisine Adventure frozen appetizers and snack products, and White Wings tortilla mixes. For more information, visit CHG.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180404005379/en/

Contacts:

Aileron Communications

Martha Arendt, 312-629-9400

marendt@aileroninc.com