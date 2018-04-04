Fidelity Special Values Plc - Issue of Equity

Fidelity Special Values PLC

Issue of Ordinary Shares from Treasury

The Company announces that it has issued 100,000 ordinary shares of 5 pence each which were held in Treasury at a price of 258 pence per ordinary share on 4 April 2018.

Following the issue of the ordinary shares from Treasury, the Company's issued share capital comprises 270,644,480, of which 5,795,000 shares are held in Treasury, Therefore the total number of ordinary shares with voting rights in the Company is 264,849,480.

Bonita Guntrip

For and on behalf of FIL Investments International

Company Secretary

01737 837 320

4 April 2018