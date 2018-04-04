

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks tumbled on Wednesday as the dollar slipped versus the euro amid persisting worries about global trade war.



China issued a list of 106 U.S. products that will be subject to additional tariffs after U.S. President Donald Trump unveiled plans to slap tariffs on $50 billion in Chinese goods.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was down 0.8 percent at 366.19 in late opening deals after declining half a percent the previous day.



The German DAX was losing 1.3 percent, France's CAC 40 index was moving down 0.6 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was down 0.4 percent.



Steinhoff International Holdings NV slumped 8 percent. While reviewing the value of its assets following an accounting scandal, the embattled retailer said that a European real-estate portfolio may be worth about half previous estimates.



LafargeHolcim lost 1 percent. The company announced that Thomas Schmidheiny, who owns 11.4 percent of the Franco-Swiss firm, has taken the decision not to stand for re-election as a board director at the company's upcoming AGM.



Belgium's Fagron tumbled 3 percent after acquiring U.S. firm Humco.



WPP shed 0.7 percent. The British advertising group said it is investigating allegations of personal misconduct against its chief executive, Martin Sorrell.



Deutsche Bank declined 2 percent. The German bank announced that its Supervisory Board will submit a proposal to the AGM for four new representatives of the shareholders to be elected to the Supervisory Board.



In economic releases, Eurozone inflation accelerated in March largely on food prices, flash data from Eurostat showed. Inflation rose to 1.4 percent in March from 1.1 percent in February, staying below the European Central Bank's target of 'below, but close to 2 percent'.



Another report showed that the euro area unemployment rate declined in February to the lowest since late 2008. The jobless rate fell to 8.5 percent in February from 8.6 percent in January. This was the lowest since December 2008 and in line with expectations.



U.K. construction activity contracted unexpectedly in March following five months of marginal growth, survey data from IHS Markit showed.



