

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's unemployment rate decreased more-than-expected in February, figures from the statistical office Istat showed Wednesday.



The seasonally adjusted jobless rate dropped to 10.9 percent in February from 11.1 percent in January. The rate was expected to fall to 11.0 percent.



In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 11.5 percent.



The number of unemployed declined by 1.7 percent on month to 2.83 million in February.



The unemployment rate among youth aged between 15 and 24 rose to 32.8 percent from 32.5 percent in the prior month.



