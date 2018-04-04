

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lennar Corp. (LEN.B) announced a profit for its first quarter that advanced from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $136.22 million, or $0.53 per share. This compares with $38.08 million, or $0.16 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.77 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 27.4% to $2.98 billion from $2.34 billion last year.



Lennar Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $136.22 Mln. vs. $38.08 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.53 vs. $0.16 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.77 -Revenue (Q1): $2.98 Bln vs. $2.34 Bln last year.



