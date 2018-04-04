Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Portfolio Update

Baring Emerging Europe PLC announces that at close of business 29 March 2018

its ten largest investments were as follows:

% of Total Assets

Sberbank 10.80 Lukoil 10.12 Novatek 6.17 Tatneft Pao 4.35 OTP Bank 4.31 Garanti Bank 3.56 Mail.ru 3.47 PZU 3.46 Globaltrans 2.84 Bank Pekao 2.81

The geographic breakdown at close of business 29 March 2018 was as follows: