Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire
London, April 4
Baring Emerging Europe PLC announces that at close of business 29 March 2018
its ten largest investments were as follows:
% of Total Assets
|Sberbank
|10.80
|Lukoil
|10.12
|Novatek
|6.17
|Tatneft Pao
|4.35
|OTP Bank
|4.31
|Garanti Bank
|3.56
|Mail.ru
|3.47
|PZU
|3.46
|Globaltrans
|2.84
|Bank Pekao
|2.81
The geographic breakdown at close of business 29 March 2018 was as follows:
|Russia
|63.98
|Poland
|16.78
|Turkey
|8.74
|Hungary
|4.31
|Romania
|4.72
|Czech rep
|3.09
|Greece
|2.36
|Other European
|2.33
|Cash & Equivalents
|-6.31