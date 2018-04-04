sprite-preloader
WKN: 3125 ISIN: GB0032273343  
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
04.04.2018
PR Newswire

Baring Emerging Europe Plc - Portfolio Update

PR Newswire
London, April 4

Baring Emerging Europe PLC announces that at close of business 29 March 2018

its ten largest investments were as follows:

% of Total Assets

Sberbank10.80
Lukoil10.12
Novatek6.17
Tatneft Pao4.35
OTP Bank4.31
Garanti Bank3.56
Mail.ru3.47
PZU3.46
Globaltrans2.84
Bank Pekao2.81

The geographic breakdown at close of business 29 March 2018 was as follows:

Russia63.98
Poland16.78
Turkey8.74
Hungary4.31
Romania4.72
Czech rep3.09
Greece2.36
Other European2.33
Cash & Equivalents-6.31

© 2018 PR Newswire