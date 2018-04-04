

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - Poland's consumer price inflation eased unexpectedly in March, though marginally, preliminary figures from Statistics Poland showed Wednesday.



Consumer prices climbed 1.3 percent year-over-year in March, slightly slower than February's 1.4 percent rise.



Meanwhile, economists had expected the inflation to accelerate to 1.7 percent.



Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 3.7 percent over the year and utility costs rose by 1.9 percent.



Month-on-month, consumer prices edged down 0.1 percent in March, while it was forecast to increase by 0.2 percent.



