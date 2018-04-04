

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Lennar Corp. (LEN) reported first-quarter net earnings of $136.2 million, or $0.53 per share, which included: $0.31 per share related to acquisition and integration costs; and $0.27 per share related to a one-time non-cash write down of deferred tax assets. Excluding items, EPS would have been $1.11 per share.



First-quarter revenues were $3.0 billion, an increase of 28% from prior year. Revenues from home sales increased 34% to $2.6 billion from $2.0 billion. The company said its revenues were higher primarily due to a 24% increase in the number of home deliveries, excluding unconsolidated entities, and an 8% increase in the average sales price of homes delivered.



First-quarter new home deliveries, excluding unconsolidated entities, increased to 6,734 homes from 5,433 homes, prior year. There was an increase in home deliveries in all of the company's Homebuilding segments and Homebuilding Other as a result of the CalAtlantic acquisition. The average sales price of homes delivered was $393 thousand, compared to $365 thousand, prior year.



Stuart Miller, CEO of Lennar, said, 'As we report our first combined quarterly results with the CalAtlantic strategic acquisition now completed, we remain enthusiastic about both our current results as well as our future projections under the Lennar platform. The integration is progressing exactly on target. Although the results do not include 2 1/2 months of CalAtlantic's operations, all company metrics have performed as expected or better and we have grown more confident in our ability to exceed our $100 million synergy target in 2018 and we are on track to meet our $365 million synergy target in 2019.'



