The "Over-the-Top (OTT) Video Executive Brief, Europe 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The European over-the-top (OTT) video executive brief captures the key highlights of the OTT video market in Europe in Q4 2017, based on this industry tracker. It offers an insight into the market scenario and the growth prospects of key participants and new entrants and the impact of triple play and quad play providers in bringing about a drastic change in the way video is consumed. The brief consolidates a competitive analysis of key stakeholders in the online video market across 44 European countries.

The tracker noted moderate activity in the European OTT video market in Q4 2017, especially in terms of new service launches, service expansions, and partnerships. About 110 million was invested in Q4 2017 in various content and technology firms to drive geographical expansion and technology development. Localized content, sports-based themes, and niche genres, including standup comedy and kids' content, were the major focus areas for new services and partnerships. While the United Kingdom continued to hold its appeal for OTT video services, Poland emerged as a major country of interest among stakeholders. Central and Eastern European (CEE) countries also experienced a wave of innovation and investments in the last quarter of 2017.

In terms of technological trends, the market has intensified its focus on leveraging data to improve video delivery and overall viewer experience. Social integration, new service launches, and the foray into new formats, such as VR/AR, were the major themes for M&A activities in the European OTT video market. With most viewers in Europe being sports fanatics, premium live sports and eSports are emerging as attractive business models for OTT service providers looking to capture a larger market share and realize profits.

Research Scope:

Insight into the European OTT video landscape in terms of:

Funding Investments

Mergers and Acquisitions Joint Ventures

Innovative Value-added Features

New Service Launches

Technology Partnerships Alliances

Content Partnerships

Top Market Movers

Market Growth and Investment Trends:

Funding and Investments

M&As and JVs

Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy-Value-added Features

New Service Launches

Technology Partnerships and Alliances

Content Partnerships

Regional Analysis:

Poland

The Netherlands

Spain



Key Questions this Study will Answer:

What are the key highlights in the OTT video space in Europe?

What are the investment trends impacting the market?

What were the major partnerships and alliances that happened in the last year?

What are the value-added features and services adopted by the key participants?

What are the competitive forces affecting the market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Growth and Investment Trends

3. Regional Analysis

4. Market Movers

5. The Last Word

6. Appendix

Companies Mentioned:

DisneyLife

Ipla

Showmax

