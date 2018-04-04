sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
04.04.2018 | 13:03
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, April 3

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK FRONTIERS INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003K5E043LHLO706

The unaudited net asset values for the ordinary shares of BlackRock Frontiers
Investment Trust plc at close of business on 3 April 2018 were:

217.20c  Capital only USD (cents)
154.64p  Capital only Sterling (pence)
219.13c  Including current year income USD (cents)
156.02p  Including current year income Sterling (pence)

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3.       Following the share issuance of 500,000 ordinary shares on 29 March
2018, the Company has 193,491,108 ordinary shares in issue .

