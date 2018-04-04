The share capital of Columbus A/S will be increased on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The admittance of trading and official listing of new shares will take effect as per 6 April 2018 in the ISIN below.



ISIN: DK0010268366 ----------------------------------------------------------- Name: Columbus ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume before change: 119,865,632 shares (DKK 149,832,040) ----------------------------------------------------------- Change: 1,921,500 shares (DKK 2,401,875) ----------------------------------------------------------- Volume after change: 121,787,132 shares (DKK 152,233,915) ----------------------------------------------------------- Subscription price: DKK 5.45 - 720,000 shares DKK 7.84 - 1,201,500 shares ----------------------------------------------------------- Face value: DKK 1.25 ----------------------------------------------------------- Short name: COLUM ----------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID 3248 -----------------------------------------------------------



