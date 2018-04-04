The Austrian solar sector has welcomed the new draft plan for an integrated climate and energy strategy and, in particular, the planned "100,000 roofs program". Greenpeace, however, believes a reorientation of climate policy is urgently needed and that the presented measures are inadequate to reach the Paris climate targets.Austrian Environment Minister, Elisabeth Köstinger and Transport Minister, Norbert Hofer have presented a new draft plan for the integrated climate and energy strategy (IKES) "mission2030" to the government on Tuesday. The plan aims to switch power supply to 100% renewable ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...