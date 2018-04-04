Multi-asset Trading Exchange TradeConnect Announces Pre-ICO With 45% Bonus on ThinkCoin Tokens

LONDON, April 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

TradeConnect, the world's first multi-asset blockchain-based trading exchange has opened the Pre-ICO phase of the launch of ThinkCoin.

ThinkCoin (TCO) is the digital trading token that will underpin the TradeConnect network, and for a limited time, the firm will be adding a bonus of 45% to all purchases.

The Pre-ICO phase commenced on the 3rd of April 2018 and is expected to complete on the 16th of April, thus giving participants 13-days to participate in the token sale.

Nauman Anees, CEO and Co-Founder of TradeConnect said: "TradeConnect is a game-changing solution that brings the best of fintech and blockchain in a single interface, allowing traders and investors to benefit from a fast, transparent and truly global trading exchange."

TradeConnect's new solution is expected to disrupt legacy-trading exchanges by offering the widest selection of financial asset classes, including equities, futures, forex, commodities, and crypto on the blockchain.

The forthcoming ThinkCoin ICO is widely anticipated to be one of 2018's most compelling and high-value, thanks to parent company ThinkMarkets advanced technology, IP and decade plus of industry experience.

The trading network offers a selection of functions that are set to revolutionize the trading space by offering a fast, secure and a reliable ecosystem that will enable individuals and institutions to trade without any intermediary or mediator.

"We've had considerable interest throughout the private sale and the community is anxious to welcome ThinkCoin as we enter the Pre-ICO phase," Nauman Anees added.

TradeConnect's unique blockchain-based architecture will democratize trading, allowing individuals and institutions to trade directly with one another on an even playing field.

The cross-asset exchange has a range of sophisticated features that make it stand out from other networks such as; complex scoring models for liquidity enhancement called Digital Personas, a unique AI engine for predictive modeling of trades, a trade matching engine that removes commissions and creates a connect fee that will allow the trader to take part in a rebate-pool, based on market participation.

Faizan Anees, Co-founder of TradeConnect adds: "We're excited about the AI features the Digital Personas module will really strengthen the overall product offering for traders and liquidity providers through their unique predictive modelling techniques."

TradeConnect is being developed by the ThinkMarkets Group, an established multi-asset brokerage with a decade of experience and knowledge within the financial sector for more information please visit http://www.thinkcoin.io

YouTube Video:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Cnt72xbtS3E&t=3s

Whitepaper:https://docsend.com/view/5rxxi9c

Exec Summary:https://docsend.com/view/mg525qq

Roadmap:

April 2018 - ICO close and TradeConnect Alpha released

May 2018 - ThinkCoin Token (TCO) listed on crypto exchanges for trading

July 2018 - TradeConnect network Goes live in Beta for select clients

August 2018 - TradeConnect enabled for trading on cryptocurrencies

October 2018 - TradeConnect network trading begins on FX and CFD Products

November 2018 - ThinkMarkets joins TradeConnect network and begins integration of its retail users

December 2018 - Estimated Approval of TradeConnect US Exchange License

January 2019 - TradeConnect begins offering trading in physical equities, commodities, futures and other exchange products.

March 2019 - TradeConnect allows trading in physical equities for subscribers in Japan , Europe and Australia

July 2019 - TradeConnect IPO

Token Details

Token Name: ThinkCoin

Symbol: TCO

ThinkCoin TCO Total Supply: 500,000,000

500,000,000 Total Allocation: 300,000,000

300,000,000 Blockchain: Ethereum ERC-20

Ethereum ERC-20 Decimals: 18

18 Hard Cap: $30,000,000 USD

Price in Pre ICO: $0.21 USD (3rd April - 9th April 2018 )

$0.25 USD (10th April - 16th April 2018)

Price in ICO: $0.30 USD (17th April - 30th April 2018 )

