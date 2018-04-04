Active-Investors: Wired News - Myriad Genetics Receives Japanese Regulatory Approval for BRACAnalysis(R) Diagnostic System

Stock Monitor: CareDx Post Earnings Reporting

The Company will partner with SRL Inc., Miraca Group's subsidiary and one of the largest laboratory services provider in Japan, to commercialize BRACAnalysis® in the country.

BRACAnalysis®, the Only Diagnostic Test for PARP Inhibitor to Receive Regulatory Approval in Japan

AstraZeneca and Merck are seeking approval of Lynparza in Japan for treating patients with BRCA-mutated metastatic breast cancer. In October 2017, Myriad submitted BRACAnalysis® for review by Japanese regulators as a companion diagnostic to Lynparza for use in HER2-metastatic breast cancer patients. BRACAnalysis® is the first and only diagnostic test for a PARP inhibitor to receive regulatory approval in Japan. The test is marketed in the United States as BRCAnalysis CDx®.

BRACAnalysis® to Determine Whether Metastatic Breast Cancer Patients Carry Germline BRCA1 or BRCA2 Gene Mutations

Commenting on the approval, Johnathan Lancaster, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer at Myriad, stated that breast cancer doctors in Japan can offer BRACAnalysis® to their patients with metastatic breast cancer to determine if they carry germline BRCA1 or BRCA2 gene mutations. Patients who are found to carry a BRCA mutation could soon be considered for treatment with Lynparza.

Lynparza Received Approval in Japan for Treatment of Advanced Ovarian Cancer

On January 19, 2018, the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare approved Lynparza tablets (300mg, twice daily) for use as a maintenance therapy for patients with platinum-sensitive relapsed ovarian cancer, regardless of their BRCA mutation status, who responded to their last platinum-based chemotherapy.

FDA Also Approved BRACAnalysis® as Companion Diagnostic for Lynparza in Metastatic Breast Cancer

On January 12, 2018, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved BRACAnalysis CDx® for use as a companion diagnostic by healthcare professionals to identify patients with HER2-negative metastatic breast cancer, who have a germline BRCA mutation and are candidates for treatment with AstraZeneca and Merck's PARP inhibitor, Lynparza. BRACAnalysis CDx® is the first and only FDA-approved test for use in this indication.

About the BRACAnalysis® Diagnostic System

BRACAnalysis® is an FDA-approved laboratory developed test for the qualitative detection and classification of variants in the protein coding regions and intron/exon boundaries of the BRCA1 and BRCA2 genes, using genomic DNA obtained from whole blood specimens collected in EDTA. The results of the test are used as an aid in identifying ovarian cancer patients with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants eligible for treatment with Lynparza.

About Lynparza (olaparib)

Lynparza is the first approved oral PARP inhibitor and the first targeted treatment to potentially exploit DNA damage response (DDR) pathway deficiencies, such as BRCA mutations, to preferentially kill cancer cells. It is a prescription medicine used for maintenance treatment of adults with ovarian cancer, fallopian tube cancer, or primary peritoneal cancer, when the cancer has come back. Lynparza is used after the cancer has responded to treatment with platinum-based chemotherapy.

Lynparza® is a registered trademark of AstraZeneca. In July 2017, AstraZeneca and Merck collaborated to jointly co-develop and co-commercialize Lynparza.

About Myriad Genetics, Inc.

Founded in 1992 and headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, Myriad is a leading personalized medicine Company dedicated to being a trusted advisor, transforming patient lives worldwide with pioneering molecular diagnostics.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 03, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Myriad Genetics' stock rose 1.37%, ending the trading session at $29.55.

Volume traded for the day: 741.34 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 733.84 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the past twelve-month period - up 53.91%

After yesterday's close, Myriad Genetics' market cap was at $2.07 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 16.02.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Research Services industry. This sector was up 0.9% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors