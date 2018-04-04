Active-Investors: Wired News - LSC Communications Wins Publisher Services Agreement with America's Test Kitchen

Stock Monitor: IHS Markit Post Earnings Reporting

ATK, Prime Example of Magazine Publisher that Developed into Iconic Multimedia Brand

Commenting on the agreement, Dave Cardona, President of LSC Magazine Sales, stated that ATK is a prime example of a magazine publisher that has developed into an iconic multimedia brand. Cardona added that LSC is thrilled that ATK has selected the Company to leverage its publisher services platform to support their publishing model.

Agreement Enables ATK to Optimize Savings and Continue to Invest in Creation of New Material

David Nussbaum, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of ATK, stated that streamlining and consolidating its physical media products and distribution channel with LSC enables ATK to optimize its savings and, therefore, continue to invest in the creation of new material for its audience that will help to strengthen the evolution of the Company's brand.

ATK's History of Cookbooks and Magazines

ATK originated in 1992 with Cook's Illustrated magazine. The Company's Emmy Award-winning TV show "America's Test Kitchen" launched in 2001, and ATK has since grown into a rapidly expanding independent media firm. ATK has sold more than 10 million cookbooks to date, and has nearly one million subscribers for magazine titles that include Cook's Illustrated and Cook's Country, as well as numerous special issues.

LSC's Recent Multi-Year Logistics Agreement with Bauer Media Group USA

On March 15, 2018, the Company signed multi-year, multi-million-dollar agreements with Bauer Media Group USA ("Bauer") to provide distribution and cooperative mailing services for Bauer's magazines sold through retail and subscription channels. LSC's logistics planning system and state-of-the-art cooperative mailing platform would help Bauer achieve optimal delivery costs and qualify for the best possible postal rates for the publisher's magazine circulation. This announcement followed LSC's awarded multi-year contract to print 17 of Bauer's popular print titles including Woman's World, First for Women, In Touch Weekly, Life & Style Weekly, Closer Weekly, and J-14.

The Bauer Media Group is Europe's largest privately-owned publishing Group, and Bauer Media Group USA is the top seller at retail in the US, with Woman's World and First for Women as the #1 and #2 selling magazines, respectively.

About LSC Communications, Inc.

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, LSC is a global leader in traditional and digital print, print-related services, and office products that serves the needs of publishers, merchandisers, and retailers. The Company's service offering includes e-services, warehousing and fulfillment, and supply chain management.

About America's Test Kitchen

ATK is a rapidly expanding independent media firm that has earned the respect of the publishing industry, the culinary world, and millions of home cooks. Based in Boston's Seaport District, ATK is dedicated to finding the very best recipes for home cooks.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 03, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, LSC Communications' stock climbed 3.36%, ending the trading session at $14.76.

Volume traded for the day: 294.37 thousand shares.

After yesterday's close, LSC Communications' market cap was at $509.81 million.

The stock has a dividend yield of 7.05%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Business Services industry. This sector was up 0.9% at the end of the session.

