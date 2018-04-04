Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Invitation Homes' Quarterly Revenues Surged 40.7%; AFFO Soared 91%

Stock Monitor: Gazit Globe Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the fourth quarter of the fiscal year 2017, INVH's total revenues surged 40.7% to $330.0 million compared to $234.6 million in Q4 2016. The Company's revenue numbers fell short of analysts' estimates by $1.47 million.

For the full fiscal year 2017, INVH's revenues advanced 14.3% to $1.05 billion compared to $922.6 million in FY16.

INVH's net loss attributable to common shareholders was $46.0 million in Q4 2017 compared to a net loss of $26.6 million in Q4 2016. The increase in net loss was primarily due to higher operating expenses, partially offset by an increase in revenues, resulting from the Company's merger with Starwood Waypoint Homes. The increase in operating expenses included an increase in non-recurring expenses of $47.1 million related to share-based compensation, IPO costs, merger costs, and severance, as well as an accrual of $5.5 million for damages caused by Hurricane Irma. Excluding the non-recurring items, the Company's net loss attributable to common shareholders improved by $33.2 million from the prior year's same quarter.

INVH's core funds from operations (FFO) increased 91% to $120.3 million in Q4 2017 compared to $63.1 million in Q4 2016, primarily due to an increase in net operating income (NOI), driven by a higher home count from the Company's merger with Starwood Waypoint Homes and an increase in the Company's same-store NOI of 9.3%. For the reported quarter, the Company's adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) totaled $100.1 million, up 91% versus $52.4 million in the prior year's comparable quarter.

For FY17, INVH's net loss attributable to common shareholders was $105.3 million compared to $78.2 million in FY16. The increase in net loss was primarily due to higher operating expenses, partially offset by an increase in revenues, lower interest expenses, and a higher gain on sale. Exclusive of the non-recurring items, INVH's net loss attributable to common shareholders improved by $100.2 million in FY17 from FY16.

For FY17, INVH's core FFO came in at $351.1 million, up 37% compared to $255.5 million in FY16, primarily due to an increase in NOI, driven by a higher home count from the Company's merger with Starwood Waypoint Homes and an increase in the Company's same-store NOI of 7.4%. INVH's AFFO advanced 43% to $296.6 million in FY17 versus $207.6 million in FY16.

Operating Results

During Q4 2017, for INVH's same-store portfolio of 42,689 homes, the Company's same-store NOI increased 9.3% on a y-o-y basis. The growth in same-store NOI was attributed to a same-store revenue growth of 4.8%, driven by an increase in average monthly rent of 3.8%; a growth in average occupancy of 0.2% to 95.6%; and a gain in other property income of 20.5%. The reported quarter results were also benefitted from a decrease in same-store operating expenses of 2.6%, driven by 13.1% lower repairs and maintenance expense; 8.7% lower personnel expenses; 10.9% lower leasing and marketing expenses; and 6.2% lower turnover expenses. As a result, INVH's core NOI margin increased to 66.1% in the reported quarter from 63.1% in the prior year's corresponding quarter.

Investment Management Activity

INVH acquired 34,670 homes as a result of its merger with Starwood Waypoint Homes that closed on November 16, 2017. In addition to the homes acquired in the merger, INVH acquired 290 homes for $80.5 million in Q4 2017, including estimated renovation costs, and sold 257 homes for gross proceeds of $57.9 million; resulting in a total portfolio home count of 82,570 homes at December 31, 2017.

Balance Sheet

At December 31, 2017, INVH had $1.15 billion available through a combination of unrestricted cash and an undrawn capacity on its credit facility. The Company's total indebtedness was $9.72 billion at December 31, 2017, consisting of $7.61 billion of secured debt and $2.11 billion of unsecured debt.

Outlook

For the full fiscal year 2018, INVH is forecasting core FFO per share to be in the range of $1.13 to $1.21, and adjusted FFO per share to be in the band of $0.94 to $1.02. The Company is expecting same-store revenue growth to be between 4% to 5%, and same-store NOI growth to be in the range of 5% to 6%.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 03, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Invitation Homes' stock was marginally up 0.80%, ending the trading session at $22.75.

Volume traded for the day: 2.21 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 3.46%; previous six-month period - up 0.44%; and past twelve-month period - up 4.21%.

After yesterday's close, Invitation Homes' market cap was at $11.71 billion.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.93%.

The stock is part of the Financial sector, categorized under the Real Estate Development industry. This sector was up 1.0% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors