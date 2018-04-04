

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) reported top-line results from Phase 3 REACH-2 study of CYRAMZA (ramucirumab) as a single agent in the second-line treatment of people with hepatocellular carcinoma, also known as liver cancer. The trial met its primary endpoint of overall survival as well as the secondary endpoint of progression-free survival. The company said the safety profile observed in the REACH-2 study was consistent with what has been previously observed for single-agent CYRAMZA.



Lilly said it intends to initiate regulatory submissions in mid-2018.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX