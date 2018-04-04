Nasdaq Copenhagen has given the company below observation status:



ISIN Name



GB00B6S0HR95 Optima Worldwide Group



GB00BQ3BGB40 OWG SERIES C CONV BOND



GB00BY7S2204 OWG SERIES D CONV BOND



Optima Worldwide Group Plc has been given observation status, as the company has not published the annual report for the financial year 2017 before the expiry of the three-month period.



According to rule 7.2 in Nasdaq First North Nordic - Rulebook the exchange may decide to place a company's shares or other securities in the observation segment where the Issuer has committed a serious breach of the Rules.



________________________________________________________________________________ ________ For further information, please contact: Jakob Kaule, Surveillance, tel. 0045 33 93 33 66



