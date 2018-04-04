

Director Declaration



April 4, 2018 - Shire plc (LSE: SHP, NASDAQ: SHPG) (the 'Company') announces that Susan Kilsby, Chairman of the Company, was appointed as a Non-Executive Director of Diageo plc on April 4, 2018.



This disclosure is made pursuant to LR 9.6.14 of the UK Listing Rules.



