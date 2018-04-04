Collapsed drinks business Conviviality is in talks to sell its wholesale business to Magners cider maker C&C Group once it has appointed administrators later on Wednesday, with "a number" of other parties interested buying its chain of off licences. Ireland's C&C, which was mooted as a potential suitor earlier in the week, said on Wednesday morning that it was in "advanced discussions" to buy Conviviality's Matthew Clark and Bibendum subsidiaries, which supply more than 23,000 pubs, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...