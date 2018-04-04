Hydrodec's chief executive, Chris Ellis, has left because a family member is ill in a move that coincides with a wider management shake-up at the company. Ellis, who has run the clean tech oil re-refining company since December 2015, will hand over to chairman Colin Moynihan, who will continue as chairman and become interim CEO. Moynihan will head the group while the board reviews the senior management team. The Conservative peer ran Consort Resources and was executive chairman of Clipper ...

