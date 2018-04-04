Gas storage company InfraStrata has conditionally raised £925,000 through a placing and subscription offer, with the proceeds of the placing to be used to enable funding of its Front End Engineering Design (FEED) project. The placing of 385.4m new ordinary shares, undertaken with high net worth investors through SI Capital Limited, was priced at 0.24p per ordinary share with warrants attached in two tranches and included a "one for two warrant" for investors to subscribe for additional new ...

