Eurozone inflation ticked higher in March, while the unemployment rate for February nudged down, according to the latest preliminary figures from Eurostat. Inflation in the bloc pushed up to 1.4% year-over-year in March from 1.1% the month before, in line with analysts' expectations, with food and services inflation the primary drivers. The core rate, which excludes food and energy, was unchanged at 1.0%, below the consensus forecast of 1.1%. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate in the euro area ...

