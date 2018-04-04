Active-Investors: Ex-Dividend Schedule: Royal Gold Has Increased its Dividend for Thirteen Years in a Row; Will Trade Ex-Dividend on April 05, 2018

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 04, 2018 / Active-Investors has a free review on Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGLD) following the Company's announcement that it will begin trading ex-dividend on April 05, 2018. To capture the dividend payout, investors must purchase the stock a day prior to the ex-dividend date that is by latest at the end of the trading session on April 04, 2018. Active-Investors has initiated due-diligence on this dividend stock. Register with us for more free research including the one on RGLD:

Dividend Declared

On March 20, 2018, Royal Gold announced that its Board of Directors has declared its second quarter dividend of US$0.25 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on April 20, 2018, to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 06, 2018.

Royal Gold's indicated dividend represents a yield of 1.16% compared to the average dividend yield of 2.46% for the Basic Materials sector. The Company has raised dividend for thirteen years in a row.

Dividend Insight

Royal Gold has a dividend payout ratio of 59.2%, which indicates that the Company spends approximately $0.59 for dividend distribution out of every $1.00 earned. The dividend payout ratio reflects how much amount a company is returning to shareholders versus how much money it is keeping on hand to reinvest in growth, to pay off debt, and/or to add to its cash reserves.

According to analysts' estimates, Royal Gold is forecasted to report earnings of $2.23 for the next year, which is more than double compared to the Company's annualized dividend of $1.00 per share.

At December 31, 2017, Royal Gold had current assets of $165.5 million compared to current liabilities of $41.6 million, resulting in working capital of $123.9 million, compared to current assets of $155.8 million and current liabilities of $39.7 million at September 30, 2017, resulting in working capital of $116.1 million.

During Q2 FY18 ended December 31, 2017, Royal Gold repaid $50 million of the outstanding revolving credit facility resulting in $850 million available and $150 million outstanding under its revolving credit facility as of December 31, 2017. Working capital, combined with the Company's undrawn revolving credit facility, totaled approximately $975 million of liquidity at December 31, 2017. The Company's balance sheet remains strong and it is well positioned over the long-term to sustain its dividend distribution.

About Royal Gold, Inc.

Royal Gold is a precious metals royalty and stream Company engaged in the acquisition and management of precious metal royalties, streams, and similar production-based interests. The Company owns interests on 194 properties on six continents, including interests on 39 producing mines and 22 development stage projects.

Royal Gold was founded in 1981 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 03, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Royal Gold's stock fell 1.55%, ending the trading session at $85.48.

Volume traded for the day: 480.10 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 5.27%; previous three-month period - up 4.09%; past twelve-month period - up 22.03%; and year-to-date - up 4.09%

After yesterday's close, Royal Gold's market cap was at $5.58 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 66.52.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.17%.

The stock is part of the Basic Materials sector, categorized under the Gold industry. This sector was up 1.5% at the end of the session.

