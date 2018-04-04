Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Parsley Energy's Quarterly Earnings Increased 400%

Stock Monitor: Contango Oil & Gas Post Earnings Reporting

Earnings Highlights and Summary

During Q4 FY17, Parsley's total revenues reached $311.49 million, an increase of 99.38% from $155.88 million in Q4 FY16. The Company's revenue numbers exceeded analysts' consensus estimates of $298.4 million. The Company's oil sales advanced 94.43% to $255.55 million y-o-y; its natural gas sales increased 39.9% to $15.52 million y-o-y; and its natural gas liquid (NGL) sales surged 188.94% to $38.9 million y-o-y in Q4 FY17. The Company's net production averaged 80.33 thousand barrels of oil per day (MBoe/d) in Q4 FY17, up 78.07% from 45.11 MBoe/d y-o-y in Q4 FY16. The net oil production increased 68.52% from the previous year's same quarter.

During Q4 FY17, Parsley's total operating expenses were $225.55 million compared to $112.66 million in Q4 FY16, reflecting an increase of 100.2%. This increment in operating expenses were led by soaring production and ad valorem taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization, and exploration and abandonment costs. The Company's operating income advanced 98.87% to $85.94 million in Q4 FY17 from $43.21 million in Q4 FY16.

Parsley's net income attributable to stockholders was $49.92 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, in Q4 FY17 compared to a net loss attributable to stockholders of $30.75 million, or $0.17 loss per diluted share, in Q4 FY16. Parsley's reported quarter results included loss on derivatives, exploration, and abandonment costs; loss on sales of property; change in TRAI liability; net premium realization on options that settled during the period; and change in estimated income tax. The Company's adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) were $0.3 in Q4 FY17, up 400% from $0.06 in Q4 FY16. Parsley's adjusted EPS were higher than analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18.

For the full fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, Parsley's total revenues were $967.04 million, up 111.25% from $457.77 million in FY16. The increase was led by significant increases in oil sales, natural gas sales, and NGL sales. The Company's operating income advanced 756.59% to $266.80 million y-o-y in FY17. Parsley's net income attributable to stockholders was $106.77 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, in the reported year compared to a net loss attributable to stockholders of $74.18 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, in the previous year. The Company's adjusted diluted EPS, excluding special items, was $0.69 in FY17, up 666.67% from $0.09 in FY16.

Cash Matters

Parsley had cash and cash equivalents of $554.19 million as on December 31, 2017, 315.5% higher than $133.38 million as on December 31, 2016. The Company's long-term debt increased 109.30% to $2.18 billion as on December 31, 2017, from $1.04 billion as on December 31, 2016.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2017, Parsley's net cash flow from operating activities was $694.04 million, 204.15% higher than $228.19 million for the same period of last year.

Parsley spent $1.09 billion on development of oil and natural gas properties and $2.19 billion on acquisitions of oil and natural gas properties in FY17 compared to $505.8 million and $1.35 billion, respectively, in FY16. The Company issued common stock worth $2.12 billion in the reported year compared to $930.32 million in the previous year.

Outlook

Parsley expects its annual net oil production to be in the range of 65 MBo/d - 70 MBo/d and annual net total production to be in the range of 98 MBoe/d - 108 MBoe/d for 2018. The Company anticipates total development expenditure of $1.35 billion to $1.55 billion in 2018.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 03, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Parsley Energy's stock slightly climbed 0.86%, ending the trading session at $28.24.

Volume traded for the day: 4.91 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 10.53%; and previous six-month period - up 7.21%

After yesterday's close, Parsley Energy's market cap was at $8.37 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 114.33.

The stock is part of the Basic Materials sector, categorized under the Independent Oil & Gas industry. This sector was up 1.5% at the end of the session.

