The Novi Home & Garden Shows: Going Green in More Ways Than One at The Novi Home & Garden Show April 6-8

NOVI, MI / ACCESSWIRE / April 4, 2018 / In addition to the hundreds of live plants and trees used in landscape displays and available for sale from area greenhouses, The Novi Home & Garden Show has multiple exhibitors that can help take going green to a whole new level.

Pervious paving - A proprietary mixture of repurposed crushed natural stone and a binding agent create landscaping pavers that are more durable than concrete, while allowing rain and storm water to drain through to the ground. This reduces stress on storm drainage systems while replenishing underground water levels. Pervious paving has been used to great success in other counties, but EcoGranite of Michigan is the first to integrate recycled natural stone into the mix. The company will have an exhibit of their permeable pavers at the show.

Awesome awnings - Along with helping to define an outdoor space and increasing a home's value, residential awnings - either retractable or permanent - cast a home in a cool shade which helps decrease the amount of energy used to cool off the home. Reduced energy cost savings can range from 20-28 percent in cooling bills during the summer. Marygrove Awnings, Livonia, a long time exhibitor at The Novi Home & Garden shows, is just one of many area awning experts exhibiting at the show.

Think thermal - Since 1994, Thermal Wall Construction Systems have been supplying Insulated Concrete Forms (ICFs) to residential builders across the region. ICFs are steel-enforced concrete blocks molded inside foam forms. ICFs provide exceptional insulation and energy efficiency, which in turn lowers homeowner heating and cooling costs. The non-biodegradable foam walls are also fire resistant, anti-bacterial, less drafty and more sound resistant than a wood frame. See ICF examples at the Thermal Wall Construction Systems booth.

From energy audits to furnace blower tests, native plantings to solar products, The Novi Home & Garden Show is a great place to learn more about green alternatives, as well as spring inspiration. There is more than 20,000 square feet of landscaped gardens with patios, outdoor kitchens, water features and plants to experience as well as gardening and landscaping seminars on the Plant Michigan Green Stage throughout the weekend.

The Novi Home & Garden Show will be held April 6-8 at the Suburban Collection Showplace, 46100 Grand River Avenue in Novi, Friday 2-8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Adult admission (ages 13 and over) is $10; seniors (ages 55 and over) is $9; and children ages 12 and under admitted free! Special "$5 after 5" admission Friday and Saturday. At show entrance, sign up for a complimentary one-year subscription to Better Homes & Gardens, or other popular magazines. Parking is not included in ticket price.

For more information, advance tickets and coupons visit www.novihomeshow.com. Coupon for $1 off admission available at Metro Detroit Dunkin Donuts locations, Indoor Outdoor Resource magazine and Detroit News Homestyle. $1-off admission coupon also available at www.novihomeshow.com and on our Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/NoviHomeandGardenShows, Pinterest - www.pinterest.com/hbaofsemi - and Instagram - www.instagram.com/novihomeandgardenshows pages. A special $2 off coupon is available at Great Lakes Ace Hardware stores in Metro Detroit. Advance tickets also available online at novihomeshow.com, courtesy of Mosquito One, because standing in line bites.

