

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cherwell Software, LLC announced that investment firm KKR will take a larger stake in the company through its Next Generation Technology Fund, which focuses on investments in software, security, Internet, digital media, and information services. The latest investment of $172 million will be in addition to KKR's initial $50 million investment made in Cherwell in February 2017.



Cherwell has a growing and engaged customer base including a wide range of active user groups worldwide, which increased in number by 218% and in customer attendance by 250% in 2017.



