

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) and Sigilon Therapeutics announced a global collaboration to develop encapsulated cell therapies for the potential treatment of type 1 diabetes. Sigilon is a privately-held biopharmaceutical company that is focused on discovering and developing 'living therapeutics' with its Afibromer technology product platform.



Lilly will receive an exclusive worldwide license to Sigilon's Afibromer technology for islet cell encapsulation. Sigilon will receive an upfront payment of $63 million and Lilly will make an undisclosed equity investment in Sigilon. Sigilon is also eligible to receive up to $410 million in development and commercialization milestones, as well as single to double digit tiered royalties on future product sales should the collaboration yield a commercially successful product.



Sigilon will be responsible for all development activities and costs related to the collaboration until submission of an investigational new drug application. After an IND is submitted, Lilly will be responsible for all clinical development and commercialization activities and costs related to the collaboration.



Lilly will incur an acquired in-process research and development charge to earnings of approximately $0.05 per share in the second quarter of 2018. The company noted that there will be no change to its non-GAAP earnings per share guidance as a result of the transaction.



