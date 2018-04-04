Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Cheniere Energy's Quarterly Revenue Zoomed 232%; EPS Advanced 13%

Stock Monitor: Transmontaigne Partners Post Earnings Reporting

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 04, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE: LNG) ("Cheniere"). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=LNG. Cheniere reported its fourth quarter and fiscal 2017 operating and financial results on February 21, 2018. The natural gas Company outperformed top- and bottom-line expectations and raised its adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) guidance for FY18. Register today and get access to over 1,000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg

Active-Investors.com is currently working on the research report for Transmontaigne Partners L.P. (NYSE: TLP), which also belongs to the Basic Materials sector as the Company Cheniere Energy. Do not miss out and become a member today for free to access this upcoming report at:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=TLP

Active-Investors.com is focused on giving you timely information and the inside line on companies that matter to you. This morning, Cheniere Energy most recent news is on our radar and our team decided to put out a fantastic report on the company that is now available for free below:

www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=LNG

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the three months ended December 31, 2017, Cheniere's revenues soared 232% to $1.75 billion compared to revenue of $527 million for Q4 2016. The Company's reported numbers beat analysts' estimates of $1.45 billion.

For the full year 2017, Cheniere's revenue advanced 338% to $5.60 billion compared to revenue of $1.28 billion in FY16.

During Q4 2017, Cheniere's selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expense came in at $77 million and included share-based compensation expenses of $17 million compared to SG&A expenses of $63 million in Q4 2016, including share-based compensation expenses of $7 million.

For Q4 2017, Cheniere reported net income of $127 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, compared to net income of $110 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, for Q4 2016. The increase in net income was primarily due to increased income from operations as a result of additional Trains in operation at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal (SPL) Project and decreased loss on early extinguishment of debt. The Company's earnings beat Wall Street's estimates of $0.49 per share.

For FY17, Cheniere reported net loss of $393 million, or $1.68 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $610 million, or $2.67 per diluted share, for FY16. The decrease in net loss was primarily due to increased income from operations as a result of additional Trains in operation at the SPL Project.

Cheniere's consolidated adjusted EBITDA for Q4 2017 and FY17 was $523 million and $1.8 billion, respectively, compared to $136 million and $155 million for the 2016 comparable periods.

Operating Results

During Q4 2017 and FY17, 70 and 205 LNG cargoes, respectively, were exported from the SPL Project, of which 2 and 14, respectively, were commissioning cargoes. The Company noted that twelve cargoes exported from the SPL Project and sold on a delivered basis were in transit as of December 31, 2017.

Cheniere's total volumes recognized in Q4 2017 was 209 Trillion British Thermal Unit (Tbtu), with 11 Tbtu in commissioning. In FY17, the Company's total volumes recognized was 660 Tbtu with 51 Tbtu in commissioning.

Capital Resources

As of December 31, 2017, Cheniere had cash and cash equivalents of $722 million available. Additionally, the Company had current and non-current restricted cash of $1.9 billion designated: $544 million for the SPL Project, $227 million for the Corpus Christi, Texas (CCL) Project, $1.1 billion for restricted purposes under the terms of Cheniere Partners' credit facilities, and $75 million for other restricted purposes.

Outlook

For full year 2018, Cheniere is forecasting adjusted EBITDA in the range of $2.0 to $2.2 billion compared to the earlier forecast of $1.9 billion to $2.1 billion.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 03, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Cheniere Energy's stock rose 1.87%, ending the trading session at $53.98.

Volume traded for the day: 2.23 million shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 2.14 million shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 3.45%; previous three-month period - up 0.26%; past twelve-month period - up 14.20%; and year-to-date - up 0.26%

After yesterday's close, Cheniere Energy's market cap was at $12.68 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 2249.17.

The stock is part of the Basic Materials sector, categorized under the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry. This sector was up 1.5% at the end of the session.

Active-Investors :

Active-Investors (A-I) produces regular sponsored and non-sponsored reports, articles, stock market blogs, and popular investment newsletters covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and Canadian stocks. A-I has two distinct and independent departments. One department produces non-sponsored analyst certified content generally in the form of press releases, articles and reports covering equities listed on NYSE and NASDAQ and the other produces sponsored content (in most cases not reviewed by a registered analyst), which typically consists of compensated investment newsletters, articles and reports covering listed stocks and micro-caps. Such sponsored content is outside the scope of procedures detailed below.

A-I has not been compensated; directly or indirectly; for producing or publishing this document.

PRESS RELEASE PROCEDURES :

The non-sponsored content contained herein has been prepared by a writer (the "Author") and is fact checked and reviewed by a third-party research service company (the "Reviewer") represented by a credentialed financial analyst [for further information on analyst credentials, please email info@active-investors.com. Rohit Tuli, a CFA® charterholder (the "Sponsor"), provides necessary guidance in preparing the document templates. The Reviewer has reviewed and revised the content, as necessary, based on publicly available information which is believed to be reliable. Content is researched, written and reviewed on a reasonable-effort basis. The Reviewer has not performed any independent investigations or forensic audits to validate the information herein. The Reviewer has only independently reviewed the information provided by the Author according to the procedures outlined by A-I. A-I is not entitled to veto or interfere in the application of such procedures by the third-party research service company to the articles, documents or reports, as the case may be. Unless otherwise noted, any content outside of this document has no association with the Author or the Reviewer in any way.

NO WARRANTY

A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer are not responsible for any error which may be occasioned at the time of printing of this document or any error, mistake or shortcoming. No liability is accepted whatsoever for any direct, indirect or consequential loss arising from the use of this document. A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer expressly disclaim any fiduciary responsibility or liability for any consequences, financial or otherwise arising from any reliance placed on the information in this document. Additionally, A-I, the Author, and the Reviewer do not (1) guarantee the accuracy, timeliness, completeness or correct sequencing of the information, or (2) warrant any results from use of the information. The included information is subject to change without notice.

NOT AN OFFERING

This document is not intended as an offering, recommendation, or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell the securities mentioned or discussed, and is to be used for informational purposes only. Please read all associated disclosures and disclaimers in full before investing. Neither A-I nor any party affiliated with us is a registered investment adviser or broker-dealer with any agency or in any jurisdiction whatsoever. To download our report(s), read our disclosures, or for more information, visit http://active-investors.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CONTACT

For any questions, inquiries, or comments reach out to us directly. If you're a company we are covering and wish to no longer feature on our coverage list contact us via email and/or phone between 09:30 EDT to 16:00 EDT from Monday to Friday at:

Email: info@active-investors.com

Phone number: 73 29 92 6381

Office Address: 6, Jalan Kia Peng, Kuala Lumpur, 50450 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

CFA® and Chartered Financial Analyst® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

SOURCE: Active-Investors