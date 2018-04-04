Active-Investors: Free Post Earnings Research Report: Trinity Reported Better Than Expected Earnings

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / April 04, 2018 / Active-Investors.com has just released a free earnings report on Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE: TRN) ("Trinity"). If you want access to this report all you need to do is sign up now by clicking the following link www.active-investors.com/registration-sg/'symbol=TRN. The Company reported its fourth quarter fiscal 2017 and full fiscal year 2017 operating and financial results on February 21, 2018. The industrial manufacturer announced updates on its planned spin-off, and also provided guidance for FY18. Register today and get access to over 1000 Free Research Reports by joining our site below:

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2017, Trinity's revenues totaled $906.4 million compared to $1.1 billion in Q4 2016. The Company's revenue numbers fell short of analysts' estimates by $123.6 million.

For the full year FY17, Trinity's revenues were $3.7 billion compared to $4.6 billion in FY16.

Trinity reported a net income attributable to stockholders of $538.5 million, or $3.42 per diluted share, in Q4 2017 compared to $67.6 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, in Q4 2016. The Company's reported quarter earnings included a one-time benefit of $3.03 per share related to the effects of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act 2017 (TCJA), partially offset by transaction costs of $0.04 per share incurred related to the Company's planned spin-off transaction. This resulted in adjusted diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43, which beat Wall Street's estimates of $0.42.

For FY17, the Company reported a net income attributable to stockholders of $702.5 million, or $4.52 per diluted share, compared to $343.6 million, or $2.25 per diluted share, in FY16. The Company's earnings for FY17 included a one-time benefit of $3.06 per share from the TCJA, partially offset by the spin-off transaction costs of $0.06 per share. This resulted in adjusted diluted EPS of $1.52.

Quarterly Business Group Results

During Q4 2017, Trinity's Rail Group reported revenues of $647.2 million compared to $816.4 million in Q4 2016. In the reported quarter, the segment's operating profit and profit margin were $77.8 million and 12.0%, compared to $110.3 million and 13.5% in the prior year's same quarter. The decreases in revenues and operating profit were primarily due to significantly lower railcar deliveries.

In Q4 2017, the Rail Group delivered 6,150 railcars and received orders for 3,180 railcars compared to 7,435 and 1,985 railcars, respectively, in Q4 2016. The Rail Group had a backlog of $2.2 billion as of December 31, 2017, representing 22,585 railcars.

For Q4 2017, Trinity's Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group (Leasing Group) reported revenues and operating profit of $197.1 million and $128.1 million, respectively, representing an increase of 10.6% and 46.1%, respectively, on a y-o-y basis. The Leasing Group's results for Q4 2017 included revenues and operating profit of $191.2 million and $84.5 million, respectively, compared to $178.2 million and $87.7 million, respectively, in Q4 2016. The Leasing Group also reported revenues and operating profit from the sale of leased railcars from the lease fleet of $5.9 million and $43.6 million, respectively, in Q4 2017. There were no sales of leased railcars in Q4 2016.

During Q4 2017, Trinity's Inland Barge Group reported revenues of $33.6 million compared to $75.1 million in Q4 2016. The Group's operating profit was $0.2 million in the reported quarter versus $6.7 million in the prior year's comparable quarter. The decline in revenues and operating profit were primarily due to significantly lower barge deliveries. The Inland Barge Group received orders of $5.8 million during Q4 2017, and, as of December 31, 2017, had a backlog of $98.2 million.

Trinity's Energy Equipment Group reported revenues of $234.8 million in Q4 2017 compared to $257.0 million in Q4 2016. The Group's operating profit and profit margin were $20.5 million and 8.7% in the reported quarter compared to $29.6 million and 11.5% in the prior year's corresponding quarter. The backlog for structural wind towers was $780.8 million as of December 31, 2017.

For Q4 2017, Trinity's Construction Products Group reported revenues of $118.3 million compared to $112.7 million in Q4 2016. The segment's operating profit and profit margin were $11.6 million and 9.8% in the reported quarter compared to $11.4 million and 10.1% in the year earlier same quarter.

Cash and Liquidity

At December 31, 2017, Trinity had cash, cash equivalents, and short-term marketable securities of $1.1 billion. During Q4 2017, the Company repurchased 883,200 shares of its common stock at a cost of $33.0 million under the expiring program. In December 2017, the Company's Board of Directors authorized a new $500 million share repurchase program, effective January 01, 2018, through December 31, 2019.

Proposed Spin-Off

On December 12, 2017, Trinity announced that its Board of Directors unanimously approved a plan to pursue a spin-off of the Company's infrastructure-related businesses. The separation is planned as a tax-free spin-off transaction to the Company's stockholders, expected to result in two separate public companies: (1) Trinity, the currently existing Company, comprising primarily of Trinity's rail-related businesses; and (2) a new infrastructure Company, focused on infrastructure-related products and services. The separation is expected to be completed in Q4 2017, subject to the approval from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), final approval from the Company's Board of Directors, and other customary conditions.

Outlook

For the full fiscal year 2018, Trinity is forecasting diluted EPS be in the range of $1.15 and $1.35, excluding transaction costs of approximately $25 million related to the potential spin-off. The Company is anticipating railcar deliveries of 20,500 for FY18 compared to 18,395 railcars in FY17.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 03, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Trinity Industries' stock rose 1.61%, ending the trading session at $32.19.

Volume traded for the day: 933.81 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the previous six-month period - up 0.91%; and past twelve-month period - up 21.24%

After yesterday's close, Trinity Industries' market cap was at $4.82 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 23.14.

The stock has a dividend yield of 1.62%.

The stock is part of the Services sector, categorized under the Railroads industry. This sector was up 0.9% at the end of the session.

SOURCE: Active-Investors