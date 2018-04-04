The Estonian state-owned power utility announced its plans to enter the solar energy business in September. The company has now commissioned a 200 kW rooftop solar power generator, which will sell power to a local farmer under a 25-year PPA.Estonian state-owned power utility, Eesti Energia has announced it will develop its second commercial PV project, after it announced plans to expand in the solar energy business, last September. The company will install a 200 kW rooftop PV system on the production building of Greif printing house operating at Luunja parish near Tartu, southeastern Estonia. ...

