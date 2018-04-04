

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - NutriZone, LLC of Houston, Texas is recalling 4 different dietary supplements due to potential Salmonella contamination. FDA's routine sampling and testing by the FDA revealed the presence of Salmonella.



The products subject to recall were sold in Pennsylvania, Oklahoma, Washington, Missouri, Florida, Mississippi, California and Texas.



Salmonella is an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.



Salmonella rarely can result in more serious ailments, including arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, and urinary tract symptoms.



The dietary supplements are labeled and packaged include Pain Out Maeng Da, Pain Out Thai, Pain Out Malay, Nirvanio Green Malay.



