Active-Investors: Free Research Report as Globus Achieved Record Quarterly Revenues; Adjusted EPS Rose 20.6%

Earnings Highlights and Summary

For the three months ended December 31, 2017, Globus generated record sales of $176.0 million, reflecting an increase of 16.1% compared to $151.6 million in Q4 2016. The Company's revenue results beat analysts' estimates of $175.5 million.

For the full year FY17, Globus' sales advanced 12.8% to $636.0 million compared to $564.0 million in FY16.

For Q4 2017, Globus reported a GAAP net income of $24.4 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, compared to $24.3 million, or $0.25 per diluted share, in Q4 2016. The Company's reported quarter results included a one-time tax reform expense of $11.0 million.

Globus' non-GAAP earnings jumped 20.6% to $0.38 per share in Q4 2017 compared to $0.31 in Q4 2016. The Company's earnings results beat Wall Street's estimates of $0.35 per share.

For FY17, Globus posted a GAAP net income of $107.3 million, or $1.10 per diluted share, compared to $104.3 million, or $1.08 per diluted share, in FY16. The Company's non-GAAP earnings advanced to $1.31 per diluted share in FY17 compared to $1.19 per diluted share in FY16.

Revenue Details

During Q4 2017, Globus' sales in the US increased 16.1% to $148.0 million compared to $127.5 million in Q4 2016, as a result of a mid-single digit core spine growth plus a successful robotic launch. The Company's international sales rose 16.2% to $28.0 million in the reported quarter versus $24.1 million in the prior year's comparable quarter.

For FY17, Globus recorded its first sales of the ExcelsiusGPS™ robotic and navigation system. The Company also launched 9 new products in spine and received the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance for 10 systems in trauma.

Cash Matters

During Q4 2017, Globus generated an operating cash flow of $44.8 million and a non-GAAP free cash flow of $31.4 million. For FY17, the Company's operating cash flow was $159.5 million and its non-GAAP free cash flow was $107.8 million. As of December 31, 2017, Globus had cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities of $429.8 million. The Company did not have any debt balance on its books.

2018 Annual Guidance

For the full fiscal year 2018, Globus re-affirmed its forecasts for sales of $690 million and non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share of $1.50.

Stock Performance Snapshot

April 03, 2018 - At Tuesday's closing bell, Globus Medical's stock climbed 1.93%, ending the trading session at $49.10.

Volume traded for the day: 696.57 thousand shares, which was above the 3-month average volume of 643.85 thousand shares.

Stock performance in the last month - up 1.47%; previous three-month period - up 19.46%; past twelve-month period - up 65.77%; and year-to-date - up 19.46%

After yesterday's close, Globus Medical's market cap was at $4.68 billion.

Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio was at 40.65.

The stock is part of the Healthcare sector, categorized under the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry. This sector was up 1.3% at the end of the session.

